All in one place

Everything I’ve drawn so far for #TheNoisyValley – true stories of protest from the rhonddavalleys. Come and see me at #SLCZF if you’d like to have a read! #southlondoncomicsandzinefestival #comics #drawing #zines

Apologies, you might want to mute before you play – the sound track is Valley Girl by Franz Zappa, which I thought was amusing at the time (The Noisy Valley being the name of my comic, geddit?).

Anyway, the above clip shows me flipping through all the pages I’ve completed so far. I’ll be bringing it to the South London Comics and Zine Festival on Sunday, if you’d like to see.

Also! I’ve shared another completed story on my Patreon – Maria’s story of protest. I love this one, partly for her final message that success doesn’t have to correlate with one’s looks.

Maria says "And I'd like your readers, especially younger ones, to see that success, however it's measured, isn't reserved for pretty people". Drawing by Myfanwy Tristram, part of the Noisy Valley.

Published by Myfanwy Tristram

I am an illustrator, situated in Brighton on the south coast of England, and with a special interest in comics and graphic memoir. I also work for a non-profit which encourages people to be active in democracy and to exercise rights such as the right to information through FOIA.

