All in one place

Apologies, you might want to mute before you play – the sound track is Valley Girl by Franz Zappa, which I thought was amusing at the time (The Noisy Valley being the name of my comic, geddit?).

Anyway, the above clip shows me flipping through all the pages I’ve completed so far. I’ll be bringing it to the South London Comics and Zine Festival on Sunday, if you’d like to see.

Also! I’ve shared another completed story on my Patreon – Maria’s story of protest. I love this one, partly for her final message that success doesn’t have to correlate with one’s looks.