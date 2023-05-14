Jill and the Nantgwyddon landfill site

Posted byMyfanwy TristramPosted inCartoons, Links, Graphic Novels, Digital artworkTags:, , , , , ,

I’ve shared another comic from my work in progress, The Noisy Valley, on my Patreon. This one tells the story of an ill-judged landfill site at the top of a Rhondda mountain, and how the local community mobilised to get it shut down.

You can see it here. It’s on the £3 tier of my Patreon, which gets you a comic every month and a whole lot of blog posts about how I’m approaching this project, and comics in general, in between.

Image of Jill Evans by Myfanwy Tristram. She is saying "How everyone came together and just refused to give up. And that's what people power can do".

Published by Myfanwy Tristram

I am an illustrator, situated in Brighton on the south coast of England, and with a special interest in comics and graphic memoir. I also work for a non-profit which encourages people to be active in democracy and to exercise rights such as the right to information through FOIA.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: