Jill and the Nantgwyddon landfill site

I’ve shared another comic from my work in progress, The Noisy Valley, on my Patreon. This one tells the story of an ill-judged landfill site at the top of a Rhondda mountain, and how the local community mobilised to get it shut down.



You can see it here. It’s on the £3 tier of my Patreon, which gets you a comic every month and a whole lot of blog posts about how I’m approaching this project, and comics in general, in between.

